SALT LAKE CITY — Judge Memorial has 40 girls on its tennis roster this year, and since the Bulldogs practice and play their home matches at Liberty Park, that gave them another advantage at the 3A state tennis tournament Saturday.

They also had Katherine MacPhail.

MacPhail, a senior who had fallen short of a state title in previous years, wasn’t going to let that happen this year. She dominated her opponents all season and put the finishing touch on her career by helping the Bulldogs take home the 3A state trophy for the second straight season.

Judge finished with 22 points to outdistance second-place Morgan and Waterford, who had 13. Delta, Grantsville and Wasatch Academy finished tied for fourth with seven points.

“Each year is different,” said Judge coach Tracey Valentine. “The players are different, but it’s so much fun to watch them get excited at the state tournament.”

Qiling Wang, Deseret News Judge Memorial's Katherine MacPhail competes in the No. 1 singles championship match against Morgan's Sage Earl during the 3A state tennis tournament at the Liberty Park Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Valentine was especially thrilled to see MacPhail win in No. 1 singles. Despite her obvious talent, she fell short of a state title playing in the 4A ranks in previous years and was unable to get past Katie Foley of Rowland Hall last season. But, with Foley’s graduation, MacPhail sprung to the top of the talent pool this year and earned a scholarship to play tennis at the University of New Haven (Connecticut), and enroll in its criminal justice program.

“It feels really great,” she said. “It’s nice to have finally accomplished my goal.”

Her proud mother stood nearby at the state tourney and noted that MacPhail has been a talented athlete since she was young, using her unique ambidextrous abilities to excel in soccer. She only began to focus solely on tennis a few years ago and now has Judge on the edge of becoming a 3A powerhouse.

The Bulldogs also got a first-place finish from Olivia Anderson in No. 2 singles, who survived a tough championship match from Waterford’s Noelle Kiefer. Janne Bredehoeft and Hannah Gose also combined to win in No. 2 doubles — again by beating a Waterford opponent.

“Our team has been improving all year,” said Valentine. “We had to because we knew the other teams would be gunning for us. We had to have some players step up, and they did.”

Other teams also had players step up. Waterford’s Paige Smaligo earned her team’s only individual title with a championship-round win in No. 3 singles and Giulia Stocchino and Ines Schmid of Wasatch Academy were the No. 2 doubles winners.

3A girls state tennis tournament

At Liberty Park, Salt Lake City

Final team scores

1, Judge Memorial 22. 2, Morgan, Waterford 13, 4, Delta, Grantsville, Wasatch Academy 7. 7, Manti, Rowland Hall, Union 4. 10, Richfield 3. 11, Grand County, Juab 2. 13, Gunnison Valley, North Sanpete 1.

No. 1 singles

Semifinals - Sage Earl (Morgan) def. Emily Sanders (Delta) 6-2, 6-0. Katherine MacPhail (Judge) def. Lyndee Miller (Union) 6-0, 6-1.

Championship – MacPhail def. Earl 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles

Semifinals – Noelle Kiefer (Waterford) def. Ashley McMillan (Morgan) 6-3, 7-5. Olivia Anderson (Judge) def. Lexi Colson (Grantsville) 6-2, 6-3.

Championship – Anderson def. Kieffer 6-3, 7-6 (7-1).

No. 3 singles

Semifinals – Paige Smaligo (Waterford) def. Erin Bartol (Morgan) 6-1, 6-1. Katelyn Tolbert (Delta) def. Tala Shihab (Rowland Hall) 6-4, 6-3.

Championship – Smaligo def. Tolbert 6-3, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles

Semifinals – Giulia Stocchino/Ines Schmid (Wasatch Academy) def. Paige Peterson/Brynlee Butler (Grantsville) 6-3, 6-4. Amy Robinson/Anna Drossos (Judge) def. Ellie Hair/Marissa McIff (Richfield) 6-2, 7-6 (1).

Championship – Stocchino/Schmid def. Robinson/Drossos 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 2 doubles

Semifinals – Janne Bredehoeft/Hannah Gose (Judge) def. Taylor Schmidt/Lauren Forkner (Waterford) 6-2, 6-0. Emily Wilson/McCall Reid (Morgan) def Zoe Ison/Hallie Johnson (Grantsville) 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).

Championship – Bredehoeft/Gose def. Wilson/Reid 6-2, 6-0.