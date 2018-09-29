SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Bethami Dobkin was sworn in as Westminster College's 19th overall — and second woman — president on Saturday, joining a historic and unprecedented slate of women leading Utah's post-secondary schools.

Dobkin comes to the school following a decade serving as provost and vice president for academic affairs of Saint Mary's College, which is a private, comprehensive and Catholic university in Moraga, California.

While taking over the post in July following the retirement this spring of former Westminster President Stephen R. Morgan, Saturday saw Dobkin's formal swearing-in ceremony outside on the school's Richer Common plaza. Hundreds of attendees included a large group from Saint Mary's College and representatives from numerous colleges and universities.

Art Raymond, Deseret News Dr. Bethami Dobkin, center, walks in a processional following her inauguration as the 19th president of Westminster College on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Dobkin is the second woman to head the private, liberal arts college on Salt Lake City's east side and joins four other women presidents heading up Utah post-secondary schools.

Westminster's interim provost, Richard Badenhausen, said Dobkin was well suited to address the challenges ahead for the school's faculty and 2,500-strong student body.

"In a world that is changing rapidly, almost beyond recognition, how do we keep our bearings, how will we evolve and do so in ways that are just and compassionate?" Badenhuasen asked. "How do we go forward boldly, unabashedly holding firmly to our mission of educators of the whole person, the real person, the human person?

"I have great confidence that President Dobkin is the right leader to help us navigate this new world, bravely, thoughtfully and humanely."

Dobkin has spent time as both a teacher in her field of communications and in administrative positions, including working at the University of San Diego for 17 years before joining Saint Mary's in 2008. A former Dobkin student, who is now a professor at University of San Diego, told the Westminster audience it was a distinct advantage to have a new leader who knows, first-hand, the challenges of the college classroom.

"She taught classes that were inspiring," said professor Kristin Moran. "The kind of classes that make you rethink everything you ever knew. The kind of classes that you want to talk about with your roommates."

Moran noted the sum total of Dobkin's resume in academia was uniquely suited for her new role at Westminster.

"As I reflect on Beth's past achievements, it is clear that she's been preparing for this exact future," Moran said. "She is a careful steward of financial resources, a fierce advocate for academic freedom and strongly grounded in the liberal arts tradition."

Heather Batchelor, Westminster education professor and faculty chairwoman, also highlighted Dobkin's well-rounded credentials.

"As a faculty, we are excited that our new president spent many years in the classroom," Batchelor said. "Understanding the individual professor's experience will help her balance the competing, but also interconnected, interests of so many different departments."

In her inauguration address, Dobkin celebrated the decision that led her to the presidency, one she said was motivated by both the quality of her new institution and the community in which it resides.

"(My husband) and I chose Westminster College partly because the history, values and traditions of the college align with our own," Moran said. "The place we chose needed to be a vibrant and scholarly community dedicated to teaching and learning. It needed to be in a place we found physically compelling, a place where we'd want to live, a community where we'd want to build a life.

"We found these things in Westminster College."

Dobkin outlined the challenges ahead for the school, including some she said are currently being shared by schools across the country.

"The value proposition of liberal arts colleges is under attack at the very time it is most needed," Dobkin said. "Part of the problem is the very word, liberal. In public communications, increasingly translated to tweets and labels, the word has been drained of substance, shutting out consideration of what it has traditionally meant.

"At a time when our social and political institutions seem most imperiled we need to provide education that reclaims our common humanity and restores our faith in democracy."

Dobkin also connected her new school and its work to the booming Utah economy and the state's status as one of the fastest growing in the U.S.

"We have a beautiful, dynamic and vibrant world right here where we can continue to connect programs in science, health, education and leadership to our place in the Intermountain West," Dobkin said. "Westminster is poised to take advantage of a region that's growing and diversifying in people and industry, a country built on creativity and innovation and a world looking for the next generation of ethical and adaptive leaders."

The new Westminster president also outlined a trifecta of goals that she said, when accomplished together, can create the best experience and outcomes for every student who attends her school.

"At its core, Westminster is about developing people," Dobnik said. "Bringing students together in a community where they learn the freedom to think, the wisdom to know and the aptitude to act."

Dobkin is one of five women heading Utah colleges and universities, joining the U.'s President Ruth Watkins; Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez; Salt Lake Community College President Deneece Huftalin; and Utah State University President Noelle Cockett.