How did Lone Peak do it?

That’s the question many were asking Friday night after the Knights stunned No. 1 Bingham for the 17-14 victory.

After all, the week before, Lone Peak was humbled by rival American Fork 51-21 in a game that wasn’t even that close. A couple of weeks before that, Lone Peak lost to Highland 21-9, scoring its only touchdown on the final play of the game.

There just wasn’t any evidence to suggest that Lone Peak was capable of handing Bingham its first regular season in-state loss since 2012.

Lone Peak found a way to get the job done anyway, and coach Bart Brockbank believes the American Fork loss was the catalyst.

“It was embarrassing enough to lose to your backyard neighbors by that much to the point where last week’s practice was a real solidification week for our team,” said Brockbank.

“The team recommitted itself and realized a lot of what caused the frustration that night — outside of the fact that American Fork played a great game and they have a great offense — was that we played a lot of the night as individuals who were trying to win a game as opposed to a team that was trying to work together to create a synergy to win the game.”

That cohesiveness was vital in the physical game that Brockbank compared to a street fight.

A week after getting torched by American Fork, Lone Peak won the game by intelligently managing the game offensively and then playing stout defense.

“They win a lot of games by creating momentum through their defensive plays, their defensive turnovers,” said Brockbank.

In last year’s region game, Bingham beat Lone Peak 28-10 thanks to a pair of pick-sixes.

Lone Peak called a conservative game for young quarterback JD Neeleman, and the result was zero turnovers for the Knights.

Conversely, it was Lone Peak’s defense that forced the game-deciding turnovers. Nate Ritchie returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown with 9:17 remaining in the fourth quarter to stretch his team’s lead to 17-7.

Late in the game, with Bingham driving for a potential tying or winning score, Brock McChesney forced Bingham’s second turnover of the game with an interception at the 30-yard line with 1:19 remaining. From there, Lone Peak ran Masen Wake out of the Wildcat formation and secured the clinching first down to improve its overall record to 4-3 this season.

Lone Peak has traded wins and losses all season, so its challenge next week will be to keep the momentum going heading into its region game with Westlake.

“We’ve been racking our brains all day as coaches figuring out how you keep this up for every game. That’s going to be our challenge as a team and a coaching staff to be able to keep the pedal to the metal. Our goal has always been a region championship. It’s just one game, albeit great,” said Brockbank.