MIDVALE — About a year and a half ago, the Thayne family's life changed forever.

On May 29, 2017, Sean Thayne was visiting the Bridal Veil Falls area of the Provo River along with his wife, parents and in-laws when a little girl fell into the rushing water.

The girl's mother jumped in after 4-year-old London DeDios — and five bystanders, including Thayne, followed.

"It just didn't surprise me much. … He was too brave for his own good," Thayne's father, Troy Thayne, said of his son leaping into the water in an attempt to save the mother and child, both strangers to the Thaynes.

The girl's mother, Brenda DeDios, 34, and Sean Thayne were later pulled from the river unconscious and pronounced dead shortly after. Searchers found London's body the next day.

Last week, Sean Thayne received a posthumous Carnegie Hero award for his bravery. The recognition was given to 16 people "for risking their lives for others found in perilous circumstances," according to the award's website.

Troy Thayne sat down for a recent interview with the Deseret News at his Midvale home to discuss facing life after loss.

Though he says he is glad Sean received the award, "it's been kind of a tough week," bringing memories to the surface that he's tried to block out.

A "self-taught computer programmer," Sean could "learn anything," Troy Thayne recalled.

"He was just a strange, amazing boy," the father said.

The family owned an internet business and from a young age Sean Thayne saw the computer as a "giant toy" and began helping customers with tech support at age 12 or 13.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Troy Thayne talks about his son, Sean Thayne, during an interview at his home in Midvale on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Sean Thayne died on May 29, 2017, trying to save a 4-year-old girl and her mother from drowning after they were swept downstream in the Provo River,

Troy Thayne said Sean, along with his older sister, had helped take care of his three younger brothers and was "always a leader."

"It's just been like a giant cog in the clock missing or something … he's the one that kind of kept us informed about what everyone was doing, even if he got in trouble for gossiping, because he wanted to make sure everybody was OK," the father said.

Thayne returned to the river after the accident and stayed in the area for about a week, during which he "yelled at the river" and eventually "made peace with it."

"It was cathartic to yell at the river," he said.

He said now, when he watches the news and hears of tragedies that happen to other families, "I feel it every time."

He hopes to educate people about aquatic victim-instead-of-rescuer syndrome, which he says prompts people, usually men, to jump into water after younger children.

"Most people don't know to reach, rope throw, don't go," Thayne said. "The last thing you do is you jump in."

A study published in the Journal of Paediatrics and Child Health discusses the syndrome and advocates for parents to learn "basic life‐saving skills of non‐contact rescue."

"The instinct to save a child is overwhelming," Thayne said.

When people jump in after a child, "Such 'rescuers' who attempt to save a drowning child may themselves drown, a tragic event we term the … aquatic victim‐instead‐of‐rescuer (syndrome)," according to Richard C. Franklin and John H. Pearn, the authors of that study.

Thayne has also kept in contact with Utah County officials in the hopes of convincing them to implement safety measures at the river, including lowering the water during holidays and putting a rope up.

Thayne said since Sean passed away, his brothers have moved around the country.

"I don't know if they scattered because it was too hard. That truck right there is his, his dogs are here, he had a house and a condo, so it's kind of hard to … he was such a big part of our lives."

Sean's wife, Xin-Li Thayne, or "Poppy" as she is known, is working on her master's degree.

"She hasn't missed a beat. She's amazing. Most people would use that as an excuse to just call it good," Troy Thayne said. "I'm very proud of her. I'm proud of all my kids for keeping moving."

And Sean's mother has also been "very strong," Thayne said.

He said in the wake of his son's death, the community has been supportive of the family. A GoFundMe memorial fund started by Sean's aunt raised thousands of dollars

For other families who are dealing with loss, Thayne says, he would tell them that "it shouldn't destroy a family. They should want what their child would want, which is for them to continue on."

"I've seen so many examples before this happened … different things where the mother and father implode with their grief. And we haven't really thrived, but we've definitely bonded better in some ways," Thayne said.