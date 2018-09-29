For the second-consecutive year, Utah State’s men’s cross-country team captured the team title at the 45th running of the Lehigh-hosted Paul Short Run, presented by ASICS, held Saturday morning at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course.

The Aggies won the title with 77 points, narrowly finishing ahead of Virginia Tech’s 80 points. On the women’s side, 14th-ranked Utah State took third in the event with 163 points.

“The men ran tough and as a team,” said second-year USU head cross-country coach Artie Gulden. “Virginia Tech had us beat with 1,000 kilometers to go, but the guys fought hard and passed a number of people the last 4-500 meters to secure the win.”

The Aggie men were led by junior Adam Hendrickson, who finished the 8-kilometer race with a time of 24:34. A year ago at the Paul Short Run, Hendrickson won the men’s open race with a time of 24:36.

Utah State had a total of four runners place in the top 25 as junior Luke Beattie captured sixth (24:37), redshirt freshman Stokton Smith placed 18th (24:50) and junior Sam Clausnitzer took 23rd (24:52).

Forty different teams and 360 individuals competed in the 8K Gold Race.

The women’s team was led by Alyssa Snyder, who competed for the first time this season. The senior finished first in the 6-kilometer run with a time of 20:33. A year ago, Snyder captured the individual title at the Paul Short Run, helping the Aggies also win the team title.

Also competing for the first time this season for Utah State was fellow senior Cierra Simmons, who also earned a top-10 finish by placing 10th with a time of 20:53.

“The ladies did well,” Gulden said. “The goal certainly was to win, so we are disappointed that didn’t happen. But, there were a lot of good things that we can build on.”

Yale captured the women’s team title with 118 points, and No. 26 Georgia finished second with 127 points. A total of 41 women’s teams and 353 individuals competed in the 6K Gold Race.

Utah State is back in action on Friday, Oct. 5, when the Aggies host the Steve T. Reeder Memorial at 3 p.m.