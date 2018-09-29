The Weber State women's soccer team took to the road on Friday and scored a 2-1 win over Portland State at Hillboro Stadium to remain unbeaten in Big Sky Conference play through three matches this season. The win gives the Wildcats three crucial road points as they upped their season total to seven with a 2-0-1 record in league play.

Taylor Scadlock fired a shot into the top-left corner of the net from 15 yards out in the 73rd minute to provide the difference after the two teams traded goals in the opening 20 minutes of the match. The goal was the second of the year for the freshman from West Haven, Utah. Trinity Kerr's pass set up the goal, earning her the assist for her first point as a Wildcat.

"The girls played well in stretches today," said WSU head coach Tim Crompton. "When they did, it was fun to watch. Winning on the road in our conference is difficult, regardless of who you are competing against. We will enjoy this win tonight and then focus our efforts on Sacramento State tomorrow."

Portland State outshot the Wildcats on the day, getting off 11 attempts to WSU's 10, but Weber State was more efficient, finishing twice on the day.

Morgan Quarnberg opened the scoring for Weber State, breaking free in the 10th minute on a through ball from Olivia Glassford for her fourth tally of the season.

In the 21st minute, the Vikings would equalize as Sofi Papastamos notched her first goal of the year. Amanda Dahl found Papastamos with a pass to earn the assist.

Starting WSU goalkeeper Nikki Pittman left the match in the 52nd minute due to injury. She was replaced by redshirt freshman Kaytlin Bradley, who came on to post four saves over the final 38 minutes and record the win in her collegiate debut.

The Wildcats move to .500 on the season overall at 4-3-4 overall on the season. The Vikings dropped to 2-8 overall and 0-3 in the Big Sky with the loss. The Wildcats will be back in action on Sunday, Sept. 30, as they travel to Sacramento, California, to face Sacramento State at 1 p.m.