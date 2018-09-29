Participants of the Gerry-Meander 5K Fun Run and Walk start to run at Rowland Hall Middle School in Salt Lake City on Saturday. About 150 people participated in the race hosted by the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake, which raised awareness about gerrymandering: manipulation of electoral boundaries for political reasons. The 5 kilometer route — which traced 900 South, 900 East, 200 South, 1300 East, and returned back to 900 South — traveled through four Utah House districts, switching back and forth among them nine times.

