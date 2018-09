PULLMAN, Wash. — Both the Utah Utes and the Washington State Cougars are trying to avoid an 0-2 start in Pac-12 play as they face each other in Martin Stadium, starting at 4 p.m.

The Utes have not beaten the Cougars since 2012, but are 4-2 all-time agains WSU.

You can watch the game on the Pac-12 Network. Follow along with us below.