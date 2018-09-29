After being on the winning side of just three American wins on the opening day of the Ryder Cup, Utah’s Tony Finau lost his only match on Saturday when the Europeans took a commanding 10-6 lead going into the final day.

Finau teamed with Brooks Koepka for the second straight day, and the two got off to a slow start before rallying on the back nine and eventually losing to Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy 2 & 1 at Le National GC in Paris.

For the second straight day, Finau was both kept out of the foursomes (alternate shot) play in the afternoon. The U.S. only won one of its four-ball (best ball) matches in the morning before coming back to win two of the foursomes matches. To retain the Cup, the U.S. must win 8 1/2 of the 12 points on Sunday.

Finau has a tough task in Sunday’s singles match as he must take on England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who has been Europe’s best player this weekend along with Francesco Molinari, as both players have perfect 4-0 records. The Finau-Fleetwood match will begin at 4:53 a.m. MT.

All 12 players from each team will play singles matches. The matches are arranged randomly as each team captain lists his players in any order he wants from 1 to 12, and they are matched up against players from the other side. Finau's will be the fifth match out on Sunday right after Tiger Woods and Jon Rahm.

Finau and Koepka fell four holes down through eight holes before finally winning No. 9. The margin went back to four when Garcia and McIlroy won No. 11, but Finau and Koepka won three straight holes, 14 through 16, as Finau sank a 25-footer at 16, before the Europeans closed out the match at 17.