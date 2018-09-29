Among the many lessons we are learning from the remarkable Senate Judiciary Committee hearings featuring Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh is this fact: Partisan politics appears to be trumping #MeToo, at least in the nation’s capital.

It seems few of those gathered in the committee room or across the nation changed their minds. Every senator who is a Democrat on the committee openly declared they would not change their vote despite additional hearings or investigational findings. Many Republicans said the same So much for fair treatment and process of both the accuser and accused.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen said Friday he has conducted more than 10,000 survey interviews on the Kavanaugh confirmation process. He found opinions regarding the process and the people involved were more aligned to a political party than anything else.

Rasmussen said the opinions of men and women were not far apart: “The numbers consistently show that the partisan gap is much bigger than the gender gap. For example, from last Sunday night through Friday morning, we interviewed 4,260 voters. … Among Republicans following the story, 82 percent want Kavanaugh confirmed. That includes 80 percent of Republican women. The results among Democrats are virtually a mirror opposite.”

Regardless of where people stand on this particular polarizing issue and the theater-of-the-bizarre political process, finding an open mind that expands beyond political party might be a good place to start any discussion.