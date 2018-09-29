LAYTON — Two arrests have been made in connection with the death of a man who police believe was shot in a Layton drug house but died in an Idaho hospital.

Detectives arrested 22-year-old Angel Abreu late Friday night and an unidentified 16-year-old male early Saturday morning at two different Ogden locations, according to Layton police. Both have been booked on suspicion of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The arrests follow a bizarre chain of events that ended in the death of 26-year-old Anthony Child.

On Thursday morning, police in Layton got a phone call from Idaho police with information that a man had died after an overnight shooting that they believed had happened in Layton. Following the shooting, the man's friends had driven him to Franklin County Medical Center in Preston, Idaho, apparently at the victim's request.

Preston police said information given to them by the man's two friends indicated that the shooting happened in the Utah city.

When Layton police went to the home in Lakeview Estates mobile home park Friday where the shooting allegedly occurred, officers detained and interviewed seven people who were there, according to Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman.

"I can say it does look like it did happen there. We did not get any calls for service for anything related to this overnight. Nobody called about the shots or anything," Lyman said.

In the mobile home, police found 50 gallons of marijuana stored in buckets, a psychedelic mushroom growing operation and other drugs, police said.

Later Friday, police arrested Kevin Content, 24, for investigation of obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance; Devon Miller, 22, for investigation of obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Douglas Cordova, 30, for investigation of endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.