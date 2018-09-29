Dixie State women’s volleyball team saw its six-game winning streak come to an end in a hard-fought five-set thriller at No. 23 Colorado School of Mines, 3-2, in a battle between the top-two teams in the RMAC on Friday night inside Lockridge Arena.

The Orediggers never trailed in the opening set as they led by as many as 11 points en route to a 25-17 win and a quick 1-0 lead in the match. The two sides then locked up in an epic set two battle that featured 23 ties and eight lead changes before the Trailblazers (11-3, 6-2 RMAC) scored the final two points for a 32-30 win to square the match at 1-1.

Dixie State carried that momentum into the third frame and was in prime position to go up 2-1 in the match up 24-19, but CSM (14-2, 8-0 RMAC) erased five set points and outscored the Blazers, 8-1, to wrestle the stanza away, 27-25. DSU bounced back to again pull even at 2-2 with a 25-20 set four win and stood tied with the Orediggers at 11-11 in the decisive fifth set, but CSM scored the final four points of the match to close out the win.

DSU had a season-high four Trailblazers record double digits in kills, led by 14 kills apiece for sophomores Megan Treanor and Sydney Johnson (career-high tying). Meanwhile, senior Malary Marshall added 13 kills and six total blocks, and junior To’a Faleao-Baich finished with 13 kills and seven block assists. Treanor also posted her team-high seventh double-double as she dished out a career-high 28 assists to go with seven digs and two block assists.

Dixie State lost despite outhitting CSM (.229 - .227) and tallied 15.0 total blocks, including a match-high nine total blocks (one solo) from junior Lauren Gammell, while senior libero Sid Brandon collected 16 of DSU’s 65 digs on the night.

Dixie State wraps up its two-match RMAC road trip on Saturday at Colorado-Colorado Springs.