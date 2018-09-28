Here's a complete roundup of Friday's high school football action from around the state.

Scoreboard and box scores

2A NORTH

AMERICAN LEADERSHIP 55, GUNNISON VALLEY 33: ALA jumped out to a 42-13 lead in the first half and never looked back en route to the region victory over Gunnison Valley. Quarterback Jacob Negus had four touchdowns passes for the Eagles in the win. Video replay

MILLARD 59, NORTH SUMMIT 0: Millard quarterback Brooks Myers threw four touchdown passes and ran for another to lead the Eagles to a blowout win over North Summit.

SOUTH SUMMIT 55, DELTA 35: After falling behind early two touchdowns, the Wildcats rallied to soundly defeat the Rabbits. Quarterback Kael Atkinson led the way, as has been the case much of the season, with five touchdown passes. Jared Dansie hauled in three of those touchdown passes — Dansie also rushed for a score — including 17- and 35-yarders. Cam Sargent and McCall Rose each added touchdown receptions. Video replay

2A SOUTH

ENTERPRISE 21, GRAND 16:Ryan Holt ran for two touchdowns to lead the Wolves past Grand. Holt's 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference as it gave Enterprise the lead for the final time. Video replay

BEAVER 24, NORTH SEVIER 6: Beaver's 14-point fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Beavers in a hard-fought game against North Sevier. Video replay

SAN JUAN 21, SOUTH SEVIER 14:Kian Conway's 80-yard kickoff return touchdown proved to be the difference as San Juan defeated the Rams.

3A NORTH

GRANTSVILLE 47, CARBON 23: After being all tied up at the end of the first quarter, Jackson Sandberg, Chace Gipson and Ammon Bartley all scored touchdowns in the second quarter to push Grantsville over the Dinos. Video replay

MORGAN 36, EMERY 0: Trojans quarterback Carter Thackeray threw three touchdown passes to lead Morgan past Emery. Morgan scored all 36 points in the first half while the defense held Emery scoreless throughout to preserve the win. Video replay

UNION 41, JUDGE MEMORIAL 22:Easton Rohrer caught a 61-yard touchdown pass and ran in another to lead Union past Judge Memorial.

3A SOUTH

SUMMIT ACADEMY 41, JUAB 25:Kasey Briggs tossed two touchdowns and ran for two more as Summit Academy found the end zone three times in each half to get past the Wasps. Video replay

JUAN DIEGO 40, MANTI 13: Juan Diego quarterback Colby Smith and running back Hunter Easterly led the way as the Soaring Eagle defeated Manti. Smith threw two touchdown passes and Easterly ran for two more to lead Juan Diego past Manti.

NORTH SANPETE 27, RICHFIELD 14: Chance Clawson ran for two touchdowns to lead North Sanpete past Richfield. North Sanpete scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to pull away and secure a big region win. Video replay

REGION 1

NORTHRIDGE 25, LAYTON 20: The Knights took down the Lancers, thanks to the combined efforts of quarterback Colby Browning and tight end Carson Stokes. The duo combined for three touchdowns, including passes of 13 yards, 9 yards and 22 yards. Browning also threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Bronson Brown in the victory.

FREMONT 44, SYRACUSE 17:Mitch Stratford threw three touchdown passes to lead the Silver Wolves past Syracuse. After a tight first half Fremont outscored Syracuse 23-0 in the second half to claim a Region 1 victory.

WEBER 43, DAVIS 0:Hudson Schenck got the Warriors off to a quick start with an early 64-yard punt return in the shutout victory over Davis. Quarterback Kohl Hogan also passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Video replay

REGION 2

CYPRUS 44, HILLCREST 0: The Pirates jumped out to an early lead and never looked back en route to the shutout victory over Hillcrest. Alex Lanktree powered Cyprus to victory, rushing for four touchdowns in the win.

KEARNS 52, HUNTER 30: After being tied up at half, the Cougars offense broke out for five second half touchdowns, including three from Dakota Lynde, in their win over Hunter. Full story

REGION 3

RIVERTON 54, TAYLORSVILLE 6:Dayne Mcdonald found Stetson Thacker and Carter Miller for touchdowns while also rushing for two TDs of his own for the Silverwolves in the blowout victory against the Warriors. Video replay

HERRIMAN 31, WEST JORDAN 14: The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and then held off the Jaguars for the vital region victory. Herriman was ahead by as many as three touchdowns before West Jordan cut the lead to just seven. Ten fourth quarter points, courtesy of a touchdown connection between quarterback Jaxon James and Fisher Jackson, as well as a 22-yard field goal Jeffrey Butler, ultimately gave the Mustangs the victory.

We're going to see a lot of this tonight...Mustang Football! pic.twitter.com/AHzpKu4UuF — Herriman High (@OfficialMustang) September 29, 2018

REGION 4

LONE PEAK 17, BINGHAM 14: Lone Peak's Nate Ritchie scored on a 55-yard interception return in the fourth quarter to lift Lone Peak past Bingham. The Knights shocked the Miners, handing Bingham its first regular season loss to an in-state opponent since 2012. Full story

🚨 UPSET ALERT 🚨 @LPHSsports ends Bingham's 31-game winning streak against in-state opponents with a 17-14 home victory Friday night.



More 🎥 from #KSLGameNight ➡️ https://t.co/jJHUe1Xtwy pic.twitter.com/jtamCNRPG6 — KSL SportsBeat (@kslsports) September 29, 2018

PLEASANT GROVE 56, WESTLAKE 0:Dane Christiansen ran for three touchdowns to lead the VikingS to a dominant region win over Westlake.

REGION 5

BOX ELDER 17, FARMINGTON 7:Bernard Pena's two rushing touchdowns lifted Box Elder past Farmington.

VIEWMONT 21, ROY 17:Robert Summerhays ran for two fourth quarter touchdowns to lift the Vikings to a come-from-behind win over Roy. Summerhays scored all three touchdowns for Viewmont in the win.

REGION 6

SKYLINE 20, MURRAY 14: Skyline quarterback Chris Dudley connected with Hayden Hansen with 11 seconds left to lift the Eagles past Murray. Hansen caught two touchdown passes from Dudley to lead Skyline to victory.

OLYMPUS 13, HIGHLAND 12: The Titans' Tommy Poulton scored from 3 yards out to give Olympus the lead and eventually the victory over the Rams. Full story

Titans with the lead 13-12! pic.twitter.com/mQJbEXtN7U — Olympus High School (@Olympus_High) September 29, 2018

LEHI 49, WEST 27: Lehi's 21 first quarter points proved to be the difference maker as the Pioneers picked up the Region 6 win. Carsen Manookin scored four touchdowns against the Panthers.

REGION 7

CORNER CANYON 55, BRIGHTON 7: Corner Canyon's Cody Hagen ran for three touchdowns to lead the Chargers to another dominant victory over Brighton. Video replay

TIMPVIEW 41, ALTA 21: Despite a 21-point effort in the final quarter, the Hawks fell to Timpview in region play.

REGION 8

MAPLE MOUNTAIN 10, PROVO 7: Trailing after the first quarter, the Golden Eagles came back with a field goal by Grady Nelson and a rushing TD by Cameron Dorny to secure the low-scoring victory over Provo.

Great win for the Golden Eagles. pic.twitter.com/B7v1I2rlX3 — Maple Mountain Football (@MapleMountainFB) September 29, 2018

SKYRIDGE 56, TIMPANOGOS 21: Skyridge's stud wide receiver Nathan Upham caught four touchdown passes to lead the Falcons to a dominant region win over Timpanogos.

SPRINGVILLE 29, WASATCH 21:Makoa Webb ran for two touchdowns as the Red Devils defeated Wasatch in a hotly contested game that went down to the wire.

REGION 9

DESERT HILLS 42, CANYON VIEW 14:Kina Taufa ran for three touchdowns and caught another to lead the Thunder to a dominant region win over Canyon View.

CEDAR 53, HURRICANE 0:Tayvien Brown and Drake Fakahua combined for four touchdowns on the ground to lead Cedar to an absolutely dominant victory over Hurricane.

DIXIE 20, PINE VIEW 14:Reggie Graff threw two touchdown passes for the Flyers, as Dixie defeated rival Pine View. The Flyers outscored Pine View 13-0 in the third quarter to pull away and ultimately defeat the Panthers. Full story

REGION 10

OREM 49, SALEM HILLS 14: Orem star quarterback Cooper Legas threw two touchdown passes and ran for three more to lead the Tigers to another dominant victory.

SPANISH FORK 36, PAYSON 8: Parker Swenson tossed in three touchdowns and rushed for another as the Dons defeated Payson in Region 10 play. Video replay

MOUNTAIN VIEW 41, UINTAH 20: Five different players scored a touchdown in the first quarter for the Bruins as they dominated Uintah to pick up the win on homecoming night.

REGION 11

BONNEVILLE 42, BEN LOMOND 10: Bonneville wide receiver Kieran Fry caught three touchdown passes, including a 63-yard bomb on the first play of the game from quarterback Carter Harwood that got the scoring started for the Lakers.

STANSBURY 47, PARK CITY 27: After a scoreless first quarter, the Stallions offense got going and scored 47 points the rest of the way to beat Park City. Austin Woodhouse led Stansbury with two touchdown rushes.

OGDEN 26, TOOELE 15: Tigers quarterback Bo Devries threw two touchdown passes to lead Ogden past Tooele.

REGION 12

MOUNTAIN CREST 17, BEAR RIVER 7: The Mustangs took an early lead then scored the games only fourth quarter touchdown to separate, and claim victory over Bear River. Video replay

SKY VIEW 40, LOGAN 22: Sky View quarterback Mason Falslev rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns as he powered the Bobcats to a victory over Logan in a battle of undefeated teams. Full story

GREEN CANYON 29, RIDGELINE 28: Green Canyon quarterback Joe Dygert threw three touchdown passes to lead the Wolves past Ridgeline. The Wolves scored with 27 seconds remaining to take the lead and claim a big Region 12 victory.

NONREGION

AMERICAN FORK 49, GRANGER 0: Boone Abbott rushed for the first score of the game and tossed two more TD passes to lead the Cavemen past Granger in a big shutout. Stockton Bramwell also had a 35-yard interception return early in the game to help American Fork to the victory.

LAYTON CHRISTIAN 17, MONTICELLO 14:Dustin Moffo scored two touchdowns on the ground as Layton Christian held off a furious late fourth quarter rally to defeat Monticello.

MILFORD 41, ALTAMONT 6: Milford scored five unanswered touchdowns in the first half to blow out the Longhorns on the road. Video replay

PAROWAN 14, DUCHESNE 7: Parowan star quarterback Porter Wood threw a touchdown pass and ran in another to lead Parowan to victory over Duchesne.