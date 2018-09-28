After seven-straight road matches to start the 2018 season, Dixie State’s women’s soccer team made its home debut a memorable one as the Trailblazers knocked off No. 13 MSU Denver, 1-0, on Friday night at Trailblazer Stadium.

After dodging a pair of dangerous Roadrunner first-half chances, the first caromed off the crossbar and another that bounced off the post, DSU (6-2-0, 2-2-0 RMAC) netted the lone goal of the match just less than eight minutes to play until halftime on a Victoria Bravo goal. Junior Kilee Lamb-Allsop sent in a long corner kick to the far post, where Bravo squared up a header at point-blank range for her first collegiate tally to give the Blazers a one-goal advantage.

Dixie State’s defense stifled MSUD (6-2-1, 4-1-0 RMAC), limiting the Roadrunners to just eight shots and one official shot on goal in handing them their first conference loss. DSU finished with nine shot attempts, five on frame. Junior goalkeeper Felicity Tarr collected one save and in the process pulled into a tie atop DSU’s career shutout list with her ninth-career clean sheet.

"It was a tremendous result tonight against a quality Metro team. The result was well deserved as I felt we performed solidly in every position,” said DSU head coach Gerry Lucey. “We were able to nullify [MSUD’s] speedy attack early on and build numerous attacks and opportunities. Our energy levels were very high from the outset, which allowed us to press high and exert our type of soccer.

“We had players jump in today who haven’t played either at all or much this season, and they performed at a high level. We are delighted for the program to beat the No. 13 team in the nation, and we look forward to more games like this in the RMAC.”

Dixie State returns to action this Sunday at Trailblazer Stadium with a showdown vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs at noon.