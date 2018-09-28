ST. GEORGE — Dixie had a solid game plan to slow down Pine View's highly-touted offense and it worked like a charm as the Flyers defeated the Panthers 20-14 Friday night at DHS's Walt Brooks Stadium.

Led by stellar athlete Dallin Brown, Pine View came into the contest averaging nearly 50 points a game. The Panthers had scored at least 38 points in every game this season, but Dixie's defense frustrated Brown and forced the Panthers into repetitive third-and-long situations.

The idea, conceived by Dixie defensive coordinator Wayne Alofipo, was to rush just three men most of the night and spy one or two guys on the Pine View quarterback. Brown came into the game averaging two touchdowns and nearly 150 rushing yards a game. He finished the night with just 56 rushing yards and one TD.

"We had a Plan A and if we got behind, a Plan B and a Plan C," Alofipo said. "Fortunately, we never had to leave Plan A. You can scheme all you want, but the players have to make the plays and our guys played awesome tonight."

Dixie linebacker Jake Staheli was tasked with spying Brown most of the night. It was a job he relished.

"I wasn't scared or anything, but I know Brown is a great player," Staheli said. "Our line did awesome at keeping him from getting outside and the secondary covered their receivers really well. All I had to do was make some plays one-on-one."

It sounds easy, but Staheli, who had six solo tackles on Brown (two for loss) and deflected several pass attempts, did something that not many people in Utah had done – hold Brown down.

"Coach Wayne's game plan was perfect and guys just went out and made some great plays," Dixie coach Blaine Monkres said. "We made some mistakes tonight, but got the job done when we needed to most."

The game was tied at 7-7 at the half, but Dixie dominated the third quarter. Early in the third, Reggie Graff connected on a 7-yard slant for a TD to Josh Cazier that made it 13-7 after a missed extra point.

After a Pine View punt, the Flyers got the ball rolling again and went up 20-7 when Graff connected with Cazier for the second time. This one came after Cazier had dropped a diving attempt in the end zone on the previous play. Dixie ran the same fly pattern for Cazier and he didn't drop it this time, diving and cradling the ball for a 34-yard score with 4:18 left in the third quarter.

That made it 20-7 and the score stayed that way until late. Pine View finally punched in its second touchdown with just over three minutes left to play when Brown outraced Staheli to the left pylon for a 4-yard TD. It capped a nine-play, 41-yard drive after the Panthers had recovered a Dixie fumble.

Pine View tried an onside kick, but it was recovered by Dixie. The Panthers had one last chance with 91 seconds left, but Brown threw four straight incomplete passes and Dixie was able to run out the clock.

"That's probably the best team we've played this year," Monkres said of Pine View. "I have a lot of respect for them. Dallin Brown is incredibly talented and their offensive line is the real deal. You just never know what's going to happen when Dixie and Pine View get together."

Dixie outgained Pine View 373-220 and held the Panthers to just 4 for 21 on third down conversions (19 percent). Graff ended up with 159 passing yards and two TDs, while Westin Banuelos and Tyson Miller combined to rush for 155 yards.

Dixie, 5-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 9, is at Canyon View next Thursday. Pine View, 4-2 and 2-1, hosts Hurricane Thursday night.