HIGHLAND — As Olympus coach Aaron Whitehead approached his huddled offense with 52 seconds left in a game that could decide the Region 6 champion, he could feel the confidence of his teenage players.

“They were calm; they needed to calm us (coaches) down,” said Whitehead after the fifth-ranked Olympus Titans remained undefeated with a thrilling 13-12 victory over the Highland Rams. “If you want to talk about our team, that’s a great word to describe them: poise.” That poise included defensive tenacity that kept the game within reach and helped them overcome mistakes — mental and physical — and a resilience on offense that, in the last drive, was impressive at any level.

With 1:35 to go, Olympus (7-0) had the ball on the ball on the 24-yard line. On second-and-5, senior quarterback Jackson Frank connected with wide receiver Noah Bennee, who made a jaw-dropping catch that officials waived off because they said he was out of bounds. The replay showed Bennee clearly made the catch, had control and put both feet down before a Highland defender tackled him, which pulled him out of bounds.

“I was pretty bummed,” said Bennee, who had a 45-yard touchdown reception on the Titans’ first score. “But you’ve always got to think of the next play,” Frank said he didn’t spend a single second lamenting the call.

“It doesn’t really matter because I knew we were going to come back that next (play) and that next drive and we were going to score,” Frank said. “I knew it was going to happen. …It’s alright; it’s part of football.”

In any game there are a lot of different emotions and players have to be able to set them aside and keep competing, he said.

“There are good points, bad points,” he said. “You’ve just got to roll with it.”

Frank ran for a first down on the subsequent play, and the Titans ended up scoring on a 3-yard run by senior running back Tommy Poulton. Frank said he’s no stranger to high-stakes, high-pressure situations.

“I’ve been in that position before in lots of games,” he said. “I’m pretty confident in our offense, all our receivers balled out; I have so much confidence in everybody that we were going to get it done.”

The game featured two of the stingiest defenses in the state, and both lived up to their billing. Neither team managed to score in the first quarter, but Bennee’s catch in the second quarter gave Olympus a 7-0 lead.

Highland answered with 23 seconds left in the half. Rams quarterback Trajan Benson connected with senior Jackson Hawes on a 27-yard passing touchdown. The extra point failed, and that turned out to be the deciding factor.

“At halftime, we talked about poise,” Frank said. “We’re a strong team. We’re a smart team. I think we understand what needs to be done and what can be done in a game.”

The Rams defense had almost completely shut down the Olympus ground game, but some adjustments at halftime changed that in the second half.

“With our offense, we pull our guards and the guards kind of lead the way, but they were keying off of that,” Whitehead said. “SO we did an influence play where we pulled to one side, and then we went up the field with the other side. Their backers, we were hoping, would step with it, and we were able to start running.”

The Rams took the lead on a one-yard run from Benson, a touchdown they scored on a third try from the 1-yard line. The two-point conversion failed, making it a 12-7 game with 9:33 to play.

Olympus’ scoring drive took five minutes off the clock, which was critical to holding off Highland in the final 30 seconds.

Frank said the Titans came into the game with a lot more to gain than another win in a so-far undefeated season.

“We’ve been looking at these rankings and standings for too long,” he said. “We don’t think we’re ranked high enough, but that’s ok. We love to be slept on. …

We love to come out of nowhere.”