KEARNS — After trading blows for most of the second and third quarters, the Kearns defense came up with a big stop to swing the momentum and put Hunter away in the 52-30 shootout at home on Friday.

“We just tackled better, honestly,” Kearns head coach Matt Rickards said. “We made one small adjustment, scheme-wise. We just did a better job of the fundamentals. It was huge, and I think you can feel that. It definitely helped our offense, getting those stops.”

Facing third and 12 from his own 23-yard line near the end of the third quarter, Hunter quarterback DaiSean Cash scrambled away from a blitz and was flagged for intentional grounding. Two plays later, the Wolverines lined up to punt from the back of their own end zone.

Kearns junior Tucson Vaenuku returned the punt back to the 7-yard line, aided by an unnecessary roughness penalty. Senior running back Kalux Manuo scored two plays later on a 1-yard give to go up by two scores with 2:08 left in the quarter — Manuo led Kearns with 82 yards rushing.

Kearns junior Austin Perry picked off Cash at midfield on the next drive, returning the ball about 25 yards. That play eventually set up Kearns junior quarterback Dakota Lynde’s 1-yard keeper to go up three scores and put the game out of reach at the start of the fourth quarter.

“I was just in the middle of the field covering my zone. I just stepped up, saw his eyes—yeah, he overthrew it a little bit — I just tried to make a play,” Perry said of the interception. “Our defense was big.”

Cash threw three interceptions in the game.

With about eight minutes to go in the first quarter, Cash scrambled away from a Kearns blitz, eventually throwing the ball away up the left sideline. The throw didn’t get out of bounds, and Kearns senior linebacker Audrick Afatasi earned the team’s second interception of the quarter on the Hunter 33-yard line.

The Cougars converted the short field into a 27-yard field goal by senior Jason Rodriguez Romero with 5:37 to go in the quarter.

The Wolverines blocked a punt later in the quarter and scored on a 29-yard field goal by senior Sam Isom 12 minutes into the game.

Wolverine sophomore defensive end Lorenzo Tua’one came up with a fumble in the backfield to give Hunter the ball on the Kearns 49-yard line with 10:33 to go in the first half. Two minutes later, Cash connected with senior receiver Mason Familiar on a slant route that turned into a 34-yard gain. Cash snuck the ball across the goal line from 3 yards out on the next play to give Hunter its only lead of the night, 10-3.

The lead only lasted for the 16 seconds it took Kearns senior Mekhi Hammock to return the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to tie the game at 10-10.

“It puts us in the driver’s seat in the region, there’s no going around that,” Rickards said. “We still have to beat Hillcrest, you know, play one game at a time. Granger’s a big rivalry game. We’re back to work tomorrow morning.”

Hunter tied the game at 17-17 just before halftime. Cash scrambled from deep in his own territory to cross midfield and connected with Familiar for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds left in the half.

Familiar ended with 101 yards and a touchdown to lead Hunter in receiving. Lynde had 204 yards with two passing touchdowns. Kearns sophomore receiver Jeffrey Bassa finished with 100 yards receiving.

Hunter senior tight end Karlo Almaraz scored on a 10-yard pass from Cash to make it 24-24 after Isom’s point-after attempt with 6:52 left in the third quarter. Kearns answered again on the next drive with an 8-yard quarterback keeper to make it 31-24 with 4:47 left in the third quarter.

Perry scored Kearns’ final touchdown on an 11-yard pass with 2:30 left in the game. Sophomore Jack Kelly led the Cougar receivers with 70 yards and a touchdown.