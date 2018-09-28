Dixie State men’s soccer team broke through for its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference victory with a decisive 4-1 result over previously unbeaten Fort Lewis on Friday at Trailblazer Stadium.

Junior Moises Medina (four) got the Trailblazers (3-5-1, 1-3-1 RMAC) on the board with a diving header midway through the 33rd minute off a two-touch cross from junior Gustavo Ortega and senior Dominic Damato. Damato picked up his second assist of the match four-plus minutes into the second half when sent a free kick from the right wing that was chipped by freshman Tony Foulger to fellow freshman Traedon Chamberlain, who finished just inside the crossbar for his first collegiate goal to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Fort Lewis (5-1-2, 3-1-1) quickly answered 1:08 later when Steen Shober fired a shot that was deflected by DSU keeper Zach Nielson, but Ty Lang was there to tuck home the carom to cut the Skyhawk deficit in half at 2-1.

Dixie State put the match away with a pair of Idris Alabi goals during the final 11-plus minutes of regulation. Alabi tallied his first collegiate goal late in the 79th minute with a flick header off a strong throw-in from freshman Hudson Ashcraft. The freshman then put the game on ice three minutes later when he got behind the FLC defense after a Nielson free-kick took a big hop over the Skyhawk backfield, which allowed Alabi to beat the drawn-out Fort Lewis keeper with a rocket boot from 20-plus yards out.

DSU outshot Fort Lewis, 14-13, with Alabi accounting for four of those attempts. Nielson stopped seven of the eight Skyhawk shots he faced to collect the victory in goal.

Dixie State wraps up its four-match RMAC homestand this Sunday vs. Colorado Mesa. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.