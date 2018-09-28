SMITHFIELD — Sky View’s coaches knew that it would take Mason Falslev a while to settle into his new role at quarterback this season, but once he did they knew he had the potential to be pretty special.

That moment where everything seemed to click finally arrived on Friday night.

In an undefeated showdown against region rival Logan, Falslev was unstoppable most of the night as he rushed for four touchdowns and passed for another to lead the Bobcats to a comfortable 40-22 win over the Grizzlies.

“Every week I’m learning a lot more, that’s my goal is to get better every week,” said Falslev, who rushed for 120 yards and passed for 182 more with just three incompletions.

In Falslev’s four prior games starting at quarterback this season he’d accounted for just four total touchdowns, but he equaled that in one half as Sky View never looked back after building a 27-7 halftime lead.

“It’s exciting to see him develop and get better every week,” said Sky View coach Danilo Robinson. “He opens up the playbook with all of his options and his athleticism.”

Falslev set the tone on the opening drive of the game leading the Bobcats on a 10-play drive that he capped with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ryder Lundahl. His two other completions on that opening both came on third down as he moved the chances.

That efficiency gave Logan’s defense fits the entire game as Sky View improved to 7-0 overall and more importantly 3-0 in Region 12.

“We thought we had opportunity offensively to go out and do some things and it was good to see us execute at a high level early in the game,” said Robinson.

After Falslev used his arm to give Sky View a 6-0 lead on that opening drive, the dual-threat QB used his feet to get into the end zone on the next two drives scoring on runs of 13 and 36 yards to push the lead to 20-0 with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Falslev said it was important that the Bobcats finished off those early drives.

“The past couple weeks we’ve been marching it but we haven’t been finishing but tonight we knew that we needed to finish and that’s what we worked on in practice, finishing our practice,” he said.

Logan’s slow-starting offense finally found a groove after spotting Sky View three touchdowns as Jonny Parkinson capped a quick scoring drive with a 24-yard TD pass to Tim Van Leeuwen which cut the lead to 20-7.

With Logan’s defense getting a quick stop on Sky View’s ensuing possession the Grizzlies had a great chance to make it a game by halftime.

Sky View quarterback Titan Saxton spoiled that in one play, picking off Parkinson and returning the ball to the 4-yard line. Falslev scored on a 4-yard run stretching the lead to 27-7 at the half.

Lundahl and Falslev each added another rushing score in the second half to put the game out of reach.