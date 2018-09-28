For the first time in over six years, the Bingham Miners lost an in-state regular season game on Friday night, falling to the Lone Peak Knights on the road, 17-14.

The Miners last lost an in-state regular season game on Sept. 27, 2012. Their last defeat overall to a Beehive State squad came in the 2015 5A state semifinals. Both of those losses also came against the Knights.

Bingham struck first on a 55-yard pass from Aaron Erickson to Andrew Wimmer in the second quarter before Lone Peak scored 17 straight points. Nate Ritchie made a 23-yard field goal in the second quarter, JD Neeleman hit Thomas Doman on a 65-yard touchdown pass in the third and Ritchie returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown with 9:17 left in the fourth quarter.

The Miners responded with an 80-yard run for a touchdown from Wimmer on the ensuing possession to cut the deficit to 17-14, but couldn't come all the way back.

With the win, the Knights moved to 4-3 on the year while Bingham moved to 6-1.