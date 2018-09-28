OREM — Police are searching for a hiker missing on Mount Timpanogos for more than 10 days.

On Sept. 16, Jacob Warner Routt, 36, texted a friend telling her he was going on a hike and would talk to her later, but the friend did not hear back from him, said Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

Routt is known to be adventurous and stay at Airbnb rentals at the last minute, so his family and friends didn't initially worry, Cannon said. But as time passed without hearing from him, they reported him missing.

Utah County Sheriff's Office, the Orem Police Department and the Department of Public Safety have been searching for Routt since Thursday, Cannon said. They were unable to get a current ping on his phone but found an old ping from Sept. 16 near the Aspen Grove trail.

Cannon said police found Routt's car at the Aspen Grove Trailhead parking lot and a helicopter spotted some of his belongings near Aspen Grove.

The area is steep with cliffs, Cannon said.