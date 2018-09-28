SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Zion National Park officials on Friday said they will again issue permits to visit the upper area of the popular Narrows hike.

Earlier this week, park staff announced they would no longer issue permits to visit that area of the trail after landowners posted "no trespassing" signs on a section of the trail outside the park. Park officials said they hoped to work out an agreement with the landowners to resume issuing the permits.

"We greatly appreciate the goodwill of the landowners and the efforts of the Washington County Commission in quickly resolving access concerns at the entrance to the Virgin River Narrows," said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent.

A temporary recreational access license will allow the park to issue the permits through the end of the year.

Officials said they are having discussions to reach a "more permanent solution."

The "top down," or north to south, route of the trail will reopen Saturday morning, officials said. Visitors can pick up permits for day use and backcountry camping in the area at the park visitor center.