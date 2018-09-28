Utah State women's tennis had an impressive first day at the Idaho State Invite in Pocatello, Idaho, on Friday, sweeping singles and doubles play.
"It was a really great day for us today," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "We have been working really hard on playing smart and aggressive matches, and to come out and go 7-0 as a team today is fantastic. I'm really proud of this start, and we are looking forward to keeping it going tomorrow."Comment on this story
Freshman Sidnee Lavatai defeated Weber State's Cali Fuller, 7-5, 6-1, in singles in the round of 16. Fellow freshman Annaliese County beat Vanessa Timm of Boise State, 6-2, 6-3. In flight B of the round of 16 singles draw, sophomore Alexandra Taylor defeated Montana State's Evi Buijsen, 7-5, 7-6. Junior Rhoda Tanui received a bye in the round of 16 and advanced to the semifinals thanks to a win against Sara Parker of Weber State, 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles, Tanui and County, who had a bye the first round of the doubles draw, beat Montana State's Enni Zander and Buijsen, 7-5 (6). Taylor and Lavatai had a 6-0 victory over Idaho State's Andrea Osborn and Angela Walker. In the quarterfinals, the duo edged out a win over Vanessa Timm and Wiktoria Nosek of Boise State, 7-6 (3).
Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as USU will participate in singles and doubles at the Idaho State Invite.