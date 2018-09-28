Utah State women's tennis had an impressive first day at the Idaho State Invite in Pocatello, Idaho, on Friday, sweeping singles and doubles play.

"It was a really great day for us today," said sixth-year head coach Sean McInerney. "We have been working really hard on playing smart and aggressive matches, and to come out and go 7-0 as a team today is fantastic. I'm really proud of this start, and we are looking forward to keeping it going tomorrow."

Freshman Sidnee Lavatai defeated Weber State's Cali Fuller, 7-5, 6-1, in singles in the round of 16. Fellow freshman Annaliese County beat Vanessa Timm of Boise State, 6-2, 6-3. In flight B of the round of 16 singles draw, sophomore Alexandra Taylor defeated Montana State's Evi Buijsen, 7-5, 7-6. Junior Rhoda Tanui received a bye in the round of 16 and advanced to the semifinals thanks to a win against Sara Parker of Weber State, 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles, Tanui and County, who had a bye the first round of the doubles draw, beat Montana State's Enni Zander and Buijsen, 7-5 (6). Taylor and Lavatai had a 6-0 victory over Idaho State's Andrea Osborn and Angela Walker. In the quarterfinals, the duo edged out a win over Vanessa Timm and Wiktoria Nosek of Boise State, 7-6 (3).

Action resumes for the Aggies on Saturday as USU will participate in singles and doubles at the Idaho State Invite.