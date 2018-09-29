The Westminster Griffins women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to the Mountain Lions of UCCS in front of its home crowd on Dumke Field. The Griffins started the game strong on the defensive end as both teams were held scoreless after 45 minutes of action in the first half.

In the second half, the Mountain Lions found a way to hit the back of the net off a header that barely got by Westminster goalkeeper Hilary Weixler who faced 11 shots in the loss.

The Griffins ended the day with seven shots on goal, which was led by Aimee Kurst and Allie Millerberg who each had three of the shots, and Westminster added three corner kicks on the day.

Next up, the Westminster Griffins look to bounce back as they will take on MSU-Denver on Sunday with the kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MDT.