KNOLLS, Tooele County — A driver died Friday after a rollover crash, troopers said.

About 5 p.m., the driver was eastbound on I-80 east in Knolls, Tooele County, when his truck drifted off the left side of the lane, causing the driver to overcorrect, Utah Highway Patrol said.

He then corrected back onto the road but then overcorrected and again went off the left side. The truck "rotated into a broadside skid and rolled multiple times" before coming to rest on its wheels, according to officials.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered head trauma in the crash and died while medical responders were treating him, troopers said.

Additional information, including the driver's name and age, was not immediately available.