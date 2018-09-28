SALT LAKE CITY — Agents are investigating after a body was found off I-215 Friday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, passersby saw the body on I-215 west northbound ramp about 4 p.m. The body was located off the shoulder of the road, near the junction between I-215 and I-80.

Troopers arrived and determined the body was male, officials said, and had been on the side of the road "for more than a day."

The body does not appear to have been found in an open area away from bridges or overpasses.

The State Bureau of Investigation was called to the scene to investigate. The Medical Examiner's Office and agents will work to find out how the man died, troopers said.