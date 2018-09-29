"FORBIDDEN FAITH," by Mechel Wall and R.H. Roberts, Bonneville Books, $16.99, 240 pages (f)

The kingdom of Lehi-Nephi was founded on peace and faith by King Zeniff. But when his son Noah took control, the country underwent drastic changes, as shared in the Book of Mormon. That scriptural story is the basis for the novel “Forbidden Faith.” In the book, while some rejoice and uphold the new liberal regimes and economic prosperity, others do not.

Provided by Cedar Fort R.H. Roberts co-authored "Forbidden Faith" with Mechel Wall.

The plights of Mera, Noah’s mother, and Tamar, his wife, are not surprisingly sad, but wading through page after page of their unhappiness over Noah’s lifestyle gets old fast. Writers Mechel Wall and R.H. Roberts have great material to work with, but they get stuck putting a main character in a pottery shop while bemoaning her fate instead of taking literary advantage of what could be an exciting storyline.

While the first half of the book lags, the coming of Abinadi adds some suspense and action to the second half. The danger associated with the covert meetings of believers, along with more direct action, rather than characters talking about things that happened, also helps add some zing to the book. Although “Forbidden Faith” is a religious historical book, it could do with less religious angst and more action.

The novel has some strengths. Reading about King Noah’s life through the eyes of women is an interesting way to view him. Also, the identity of Abinadi adds mystery to the book. The back story of why a righteous king like Zeniff would have given control of his kingdom to his obviously sinful son is also well-thought-out.

“Forbidden Faith” contains clean language. King Noah’s many immoralities are referred to, but in a vague, tactful manner. The small amount of violence is only spoken of by observers, which greatly diminishes its effects.

Wall lives in Arkansas with her family; she has helped found a charter school and raised eight children. A resident of Oklahoma, Roberts has raised seven children and taught creative writing classes. Both authors are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.