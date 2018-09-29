SALT LAKE CITY ― Some say it’s a scene reminiscent of the 2009 “Miracle on the Hudson.”

Passengers of Air Niugini Boeing 737 were on a flight destined for the Chuuk Island Airport in Micronesia when their plane came just short of the runway and launched into the Pacific Ocean. All 47 passengers and crew survived.

According to USA Today, all passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft safely thanks to the quick response of local boats as well as US Navy Sailors who were working on a wharf nearby.

The Independent reported that all occupants of the plane were taken to a local hospital to be examined. Eight remained there, with four in serious but stable condition.

Air Niugini issued a brief statement via Twitter shortly after the crash.

“I thought we landed hard,” passenger Bill Jaynes said in an interview shared with the Associated Press. “Until I looked over and saw a hole in the side of the plane and water was coming in. And I thought, well, this is not the way it’s supposed to happen.”

Jaynes said he had to wade through waist-deep water to get to the emergency exit.

Local authorities are investigating the cause of the crash. Multiple reports said there was decreased visibility due to adverse weather.

The Federated States of Micronesia is a nation made up of over 600 islands in the Pacific. Chuuk makes up one of its four island states. The country is located north of Australia and east of the Philippines.

According to USA Today, the country has close ties to the United States under an agreement known as a compact of free association.