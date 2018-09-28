In the immediate hours after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony Thursday, people across the nation called in to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at “unprecedented” levels, according to BuzzFeed News.

The Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN) said its hotline, which offers free confidential assistance through phone and online chats, often receives extra attention after sexual assault stories appear in the news.

RAINN said the hotline received “unprecedented” levels of calls Thursday after Ford’s testimony, jumping 201 percent, according to RAINN spokeswoman Sara McGovern, who spoke to BuzzFeed News.

RAINN confirmed the spike in a tweet.

We are experiencing unprecedented wait times for our online chat. If you are able, we encourage you to call 800.656.HOPE (4673) or reach out via chat tomorrow. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. — RAINN (@RAINN) September 27, 2018

The spike in calls began the weekend before as the hotline reported a 57 percent spike, according to CNN.

But people aren’t just calling in to the hotline. C-SPAN also reported receiving a number of calls from people who reported their stories of sexual assault.

C-SPAN started tweeting out videos of victims calling in and telling their stories.

"I'm a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in second grade,” Brenda from Missouri told C-SPAN. “This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it's not. You will never forget it. You get confused and you don't understand it but you never forget what happened to you."

Brenda from Missouri calls C-SPAN

"I'm a 76-year-old woman who was sexually molested in 2nd grade. This brings back so much pain. Thought I was over it but it's not. You will never forget it. You get confused & you don't understand it but you never forget what happened to you." pic.twitter.com/uCgroeQ4B5 — CSPAN (@cspan) September 27, 2018

Several others called in to the station to tell their stories as well.

The videos caught the attention of people on social media, who implored others to check out the videos.

“If you are not listening to C-SPAN's call in in between the testimony, you're missing America processing this, powerfully, at times tearfully, in real time,” tweeted Michael Barbaro, the host of The Daily, a podcast from The New York Times.

If you are not listening to CSPAN's call in in between the testimony, you're missing America processing this, powerfully, at times tearfully, in real time. https://t.co/GZTPtlXOIZ. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) September 27, 2018

Fox News host Chris Wallace said Thursday that two of his daughters revealed to him that they experienced incidents in high school, according to The Hill.

"(They) hadn’t told their parents, I don’t know if they told their friends. Certainly had never reported it to police," Wallace said on Fox News during the hearing Thursday.

Fox News' Chris Wallace ahead of the Kavanaugh hearing:



"Two of my daughters have told me stories that I had never heard before about things that happened to them in high school. ... There are teenage girls who don't tell stories to a lot of people and then it comes up." pic.twitter.com/RzxQcS9cty — Haley Britzky (@halbritz) September 27, 2018

Wallace said the events "weren't as serious as the allegations against Kavanaugh.

"But the point is that there are teenage girls who don’t tell stories to a lot of people, and then it comes up, and I don’t think we can disregard that," Wallace said. "I don’t think we can disregard Christine Blasey Ford and the seriousness of this. I think that would be a big mistake."