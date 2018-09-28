THE BASICS

Utah (2-1, 0-1) at Washington State (3-1, 0-1)

Kickoff: Saturday, 4 p.m. (MT)

Martin Stadium (32,952)

FieldTurf

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Stream: Pac-12.com

Radio: ESPN 700AM

Series: Washington State leads 8-7

Weather: Partly cloudy, temperatures in the low 70s.

THE STAKES

For Utah … Like the Cougars, the Utes are looking to avoid an 0-2 start in Pac-12 play. Then comes a trip to undefeated Stanford next week.

For Washington State ... Yes, it’s early. However, another loss would likely end any North Division championship hopes for the Cougars.

THE TRENDS

For Utah … The Utes have had trouble putting points on the board with just two offensive touchdowns over the past eight quarters.

For Washington State ... The Cougars haven’t lost to the Utes since 2012, winning three consecutive in the series since that meeting.

THE CRYSTAL BALL

For Utah … The Utes are 4-2 all-time in Pullman. A fifth victory will likely require more than the 21 points they average this season.

For Washington State ... The Cougars will likely win a track meet if it comes to that. They average 41.8 points per game, second in the Pac-12.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley runs for a first down against Washington on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Photo: Holli Joyce, KSL.com)

Tyler Huntley, Utah quarterback: Can the junior get the offense on track? A strong showing will set the tone.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s pass defense vs. Washington State’s pass offense: Clash of the titans. The Utes lead the nation in defending the pass (93 ypg) and the Cougars are second in throwing it (401.8 ypg).

QUOTABLE

"The team has a good attitude and we've had good practices. Everything is really positive right now."

— Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“All of our Utah games — other than the first time we ever played them — have been battles. I mean, it’s kind of gone our way, but I expect this will be a battle, too.”

— Washington State coach Mike Leach

NEXT UP

Washington State plays at Oregon State on Oct. 6, while Utah plays at Stanford, also on Oct. 6.

UTAH SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 — Weber State, Won 41-10

Sept. 8 — at Northern Illinois, Won 17-6

Sept. 15 — Washington, Lost 21-7

Sept. 29 — at Washington State (4 p.m., P12N)

Oct. 6 — at Stanford (TBA)

Oct. 12 — Arizona (8 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 20 — USC (TBA)

Oct. 26 — at UCLA (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Nov. 3 — at Arizona State (TBA)

Nov. 10 — Oregon (TBA)

Nov. 17 — at Colorado (TBA)

Nov. 24 — BYU (TBA)

All times Mountain