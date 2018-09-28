SPANISH FORK — Crews continue to increase containment on the joint fires blazing in Utah County, officials said.

The Pole Creek Fire is burning 101,895 acres and was 65 percent contained Friday. The adjacent Bald Mountain Fire is burning 18,605 acres and was 76 percent contained, according to a daily update from fire managers.

About 1,100 firefighters continue to work on the fires. Earlier this week, nearly 1,600 firefighters were on scene.

Crews Friday were mopping up and patrolling areas of the Pole Creek Fire. They were also working to prevent fire growth to the west into Salem, Payson and infrastructure on North Nebo Mountain.

Crews were also mopping up areas affected by the Bald Mountain Fire.

The estimated containment date for both fires is Oct. 10, fire managers said.