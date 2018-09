OGDEN — A man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a fire hydrant, police said.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to the accident at 1150 N. Monroe Blvd. and found the man, who appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s, Ogden Police Lt. Tim Scott said.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating the crash and believe that speed was a factor, Scott said.