The Griffins fell behind early in the first half, but despite a late surge, the Colorado Mesa Mavericks found a way to keep their record unbeaten and give Westminster its first defeat of the 2018 conference season in a 4-2 loss.

The game began very defensively on both sides of the field until the Mavericks found a way to squeeze the first goal of the game passed Max Medley in the 14th minute of the first half. Four minutes later, Colorado Mesa extended its lead to take the early 2-0 advantage.

A late first-half goal by Danny Darelli gave the Griffins some momentum heading into the second half where the Griffins trailed 2-1 after 45 minutes.

Colorado Mesa once again scored the first goal in the second half, but Amit Hefer’s goal at the 78th minute gave Westminster another opportunity to even up the game. But a late goal at the 88th minute sealed the deal by Colorado Mesa, which left Salt Lake City victorious.

Next up for the Westminster Griffins, they welcome Fort Lewis College to town for a Sunday afternoon kickoff.