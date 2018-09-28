SEATTLE — BYU’s offensive coaching staff has emphasized ball security and through four games the Cougars have given up only three turnovers.

“For us, in these early games, our best way to win has been to be smart with the football, don’t take on unnecessary risks and keep ourselves in good field position and give our defense a chance to defend,” said BYU passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick. “The one game we didn’t take good care of the football, we lost (against Cal). As long as we take good care of the football, you’ll see progress in terms of what fans want to see. But right now, I’m just concerned about finding a way to win by one more point than the other team … There’s a big picture here of something, a culture, we’re trying to build. We’re trying to develop an offense over a 12-game season, it’s not just about where you stand after four games.”

Roderick likes the way quarterback Tanner Mangum has limited the number of turnovers.

“The biggest improvement I’ve seen with him is just taking care of the ball. If he’s smart with the ball, we’ll always have a great chance to win because we have a good defense and a good run game,” he said. “Our perimeter players are young. They’re getting a little better each week. As the season goes on, you’ll see a lot of growth in that area of our offense.”

Mangum takes pride in taking care of the ball.

“Part of it comes with experience — when to take certain risks and when not to and how to be smart with the ball,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done a good job of that so far. But it can only be better. It helps us win games. The more we take care of (the ball), the better chance we give ourselves.”

IMPACT OF RANKING: No. 20 BYU is ranked for the first time in three years. Coach Kalani Sitake said he’s thinking more about how to improve from week to week.

“We’re not really focused on the rankings right now. We appreciate that people respect us. But we don’t have time for that stuff,” he said. “We just have to get playing and get things fixed. Nobody cares about where you’re ranked right now … It shouldn’t really matter what number is attached to your name when you walk into a stadium.”

JET SWEEP: The jet sweep has been an effective play for BYU this season. Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said it’s a play he’s been around for a long time.

“It’s been something that I’ve been doing ever since 2000 at Boise State. It’s been a part of the offenses I had the chance to contribute to,” Grimes said. “I’ve done it at a bunch of places and it’s something I’ve always believed in.”