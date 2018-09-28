LAKE POINT, Tooele County — Troopers have identified a woman killed Thursday in a head-on crash in Tooele County.

Heather Slowik, 47, of Stockton, was driving north in a Honda Civic on state Route 36 near Tooele when a southbound Jeep tried to change lanes and struck another car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control of the vehicle and crossed into northbound traffic, hitting Slowik's vehicle head-on, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the Jeep and three passengers — including two children in the back seat — were taken to different hospitals with various injuries. Additional updates about them were not available Friday.