SEATTLE — No. 20 BYU is looking to knock off a top-15 Power 5 opponent on the road — in front of a national television audience — for the second time in three weeks when it visits No. 11 Washington Saturday night.

“What another great opportunity to play. It’s something that we’re going to cherish, that we want to take advantage of and make the most of,” said Cougar quarterback Tanner Mangum. “These are the moments you prepare for all year long. We’re playing a team with a very good defense. It's a great opportunity to play in Seattle.”

Partly because BYU (3-1), one of the nation's biggest surprises this season, shocked then-No. 6 Wisconsin in Madison a couple of weeks ago, the Huskies certainly won’t be looking past the Cougars. Besides, Washington (3-1) is hoping to contend for a national title and can't afford another loss.

Though this marks just the 10th meeting between the two storied programs, this isn't the first time their paths have intersected with national implications.

If the Cougars could pull another dramatic upset, this time at Husky Stadium (6:30 p.m. MDT, FOX), it would add another memorable, colorful chapter in the series between BYU and Washington.

Among the highlights are the Cougars' controversial, one-point victory that ended with a blocked extra point in 2008; the Huskies helping BYU win a national championship in 1984, then preventing the Cougars from going undefeated in 1996.

Yes, the two programs share plenty of connections.

2008

When No. 15 BYU visited a woeful Washington team early in the season, the Cougars were favored.

But BYU hadn’t won a non-conference road game outside the state of Utah in nearly seven years and was hoping to extend its nation-best 11-game winning streak.

In the end, the Cougars narrowly defeated the Huskies, 28-27, in the Cougars’ first and only win in Seattle. Washington QB Jake Locker scored a three-yard touchdown run with two seconds remaining. After scoring, Locker threw the ball high in the air in celebration and incurred a controversial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The ensuing, potential game-tying 35-yard PAT attempt was blocked by BYU’s Jan Jorgensen, sealing the Cougar victory.

The highly-debated finish of the game drew considerable national attention.

“All of the sudden, as we talk about this, all those memories are coming back,” former BYU quarterback Max Hall said this week. “That was fun. Anytime you can go into a Pac-12 stadium and win, it's pretty cool. It was unfortunate that people say (Locker’s penalty) was the only reason we won that game.”

The following week, BYU had a chip on its shoulder as it hosted UCLA. The Cougars crushed the Bruins 59-0.

“Winning that game at Washington gave us a lot of confidence going into the next week. We weren’t afraid of UCLA at all,” Hall said. “I remember people, including UCLA players, saying that it was a lucky win. We felt like we still had something to prove. With that mindset, we took off.”

BYU won its first six games in 2008 and finished 10-3. Washington ended up going 0-12 and coach Ty Willingham was fired. Steve Sarkisian, a USC assistant and former BYU quarterback, became the Huskies’ coach in 2009.

Yet another tie between BYU and Washington.

1996

BYU opened the season with a 41-37 upset of No. 13 Texas A&M and jumped into the polls. The Cougars were ranked No. 14 when they visited Washington in mid-September.

As it turned out, the Huskies’ 29-17 victory at Husky Stadium was BYU’s lone loss in a season that saw the Cougars finish 14-1.

What does BYU assistant head coach Ed Lamb, who was a linebacker on that ’96 squad, remember about that day?

“Number one, the team had an argument, a near-fight, in the locker room about the color of socks we were going to wear,” he recalled. “In hindsight, after the game, that was something we didn’t feel good about. We knew the focus was not in the right place.”

Lamb added that because of the noise level at Husky Stadium, BYU’s offense struggled with the snap count and Washington sacked Sarkisian eight times.

“The thing about that game is it was one of the few games in my time playing at BYU where we didn’t sneak up on an opponent,” Lamb said. “Because of what we had done, beating a ranked Texas A&M team, they didn’t overlook us.”

While that loss to Washington was a stinging setback that thwarted a perfect season and a potential spot in a Bowl Alliance bowl (although the Cougars did make its first and only New Year’s Day appearance, in the Cotton Bowl at the end of that season), Lamb said that defeat was a catalyst.

“It was one of those things that once it was done, you learn from it and it made us stronger,” Lamb said. “It’s hard to know whether we would have ripped off the 12 more wins after that. That was part of what made us a better team.”

BYU ended up No. 5 in the final polls, its second-highest finish.

1984

BYU completed a perfect 12-0 regular season, was ranked No. 1 and was contractually obligated to play in the Holiday Bowl.

Washington, which had suffered only one loss that season, on the road at USC, could have played the Cougars but opted instead to face No. 2 Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl.

While BYU, champions of the lightly regarded Western Athletic Conference, capped its 13-0 season with a win over an unranked Michigan team, the Huskies took down the Sooners 28-17.

Oklahoma coach Barry Switzer, one of the nation’s most outspoken detractors of BYU and its “weak” schedule, claimed Washington deserved to be No. 1 after the Orange Bowl.

In the final Associated Press poll, the top-ranked Cougars received 1,160 points — and recognized as national champions — while the Huskies garnered 1,140 points.

Washington coach Don James was disappointed about finishing as the runner-up and felt his team deserved the national title, but he didn’t attack BYU.

“We had a really good team. But we also had a lot of help. I acknowledge that,” said former BYU offensive lineman on that ’84 team, and current ESPN broadcaster, Trevor Matich. “Washington could have played us in the Holiday Bowl. They took the money. They stomped Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. When you look at their case for being No. 1, they had a good case. That’s part of the fun of college football. I thought our case was better but they had a good one. I remember seeing quotes from Don James that were gracious towards us. It was clear that he wasn’t happy about the situation, that we were No. 1. I respected him and that program. I have a lot of respect for the way I perceive Don James handled the situation.”

Coincidentally, BYU and Washington played for the first time months later, early in the 1985 season, with the Cougars claiming a 31-3 victory in Provo. The Huskies avenged that loss in Seattle, 52-21, in 1986.

The Cougars' 1984 national title — the last time a team outside of the Power 5 has finished No. 1 — dramatically changed the way college football selects its national champion, ushering in an era featuring the Bowl Coalition, the Bowl Alliance, the Bowl Championship Series and the College Football Playoff.