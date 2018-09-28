SALT LAKE CITY — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to proceed the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a full Senate floor vote. And they called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh before the full Senate votes on him.
But the decision didn’t come without drama. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake — who earlier in the day said he would vote “yes” on Kavanaugh — said that it "would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week" to accommodate an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.
Other senators — including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski — joined Flake’s call for an investigation.
Later in the afternoon, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said the Republican Party would allow an FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh that would last “no more than one week.” The Senate Judiciary confirmed their call for an investigation, too.
President Donald Trump has agreed to authorize an FBI investigation.
Politicians, public figures and more all responded to the news Friday afternoon:
