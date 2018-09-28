SALT LAKE CITY — The Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Friday to proceed the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to a full Senate floor vote. And they called for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh before the full Senate votes on him.

But the decision didn’t come without drama. Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake — who earlier in the day said he would vote “yes” on Kavanaugh — said that it "would be proper to delay the floor vote for up to but not more than one week" to accommodate an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Other senators — including West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski — joined Flake’s call for an investigation.

Later in the afternoon, Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn said the Republican Party would allow an FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh that would last “no more than one week.” The Senate Judiciary confirmed their call for an investigation, too.

President Donald Trump has agreed to authorize an FBI investigation.

Politicians, public figures and more all responded to the news Friday afternoon:

President Donald Trump:

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018

President Donald Trump on delaying the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: "I'm going to let the Senate handle that” https://t.co/8TKfVFyZJC pic.twitter.com/TwSxv6znsJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 28, 2018

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell:

Today, with the unanimous support of my conference, the Senate will proceed to the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 28, 2018

Earlier today, our colleagues on @senjudiciary concluded their thorough, months-long consideration of Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination and voted to advance it to the Senate floor with a favorable recommendation. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 28, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh is one of the most qualified and most impressive Supreme Court nominees in memory. This is a nomination that deserves to move forward -- and that is precisely what is happening. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 28, 2018

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

An @FBI interview of those mentioned by Dr. Ford as being at the scene of the alleged attack is prudent. The more information we have the better. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 28, 2018

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren

We believe & stand with Dr. Ford. This isn’t over yet. Senator Jeff Flake has called for a one-week delay to allow for an FBI investigation. We’ll fight tooth and nail on the Senate floor to stop Brett Kavanaugh from a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/YY8clYefSk — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) September 28, 2018

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker

My thoughts on Senator Jeff Flake’s request for an FBI investigation before the Senate #KavanaughVote: pic.twitter.com/8JSpOnvmLG — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 28, 2018

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp

I support Sen. Flake’s call for a non-partisan FBI investigation into the allegations about Judge Kavanaugh – which I’ve been pressing for. We need to get politics out of this process and allow an independent law enforcement agency to do its job. — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) September 28, 2018

As a former attorney general, I know that these FBI investigations are routine, can be done in a timely manner, and can help provide additional information to assist in making a final determination on issues in question. — Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (@SenatorHeitkamp) September 28, 2018

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin

I support the bipartisan call for the White House to reopen the FBI background check investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. There should be no vote on this lifetime nomination for our highest court until the Senate has all the facts about serious and credible allegations made by women — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) September 28, 2018

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

I support this sensible agreement. pic.twitter.com/5QtenWGGqb — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) September 28, 2018

Alabama Rep. Robert Aderholt

Ridiculous.



The Senate should not delay the confirmation of Kavanaugh another day. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) September 28, 2018

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters

I found Dr. Ford’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee compelling & credible. While I’m opposed to Judge Kavanaugh's nomination b/c of his rulings that are hostile to Michigan workers & our environment, the nation deserves to have more facts about the allegations. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 28, 2018

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley

I’m furious that Republicans are running over Dr. Ford and ramming through the confirmation of someone who made plain yesterday that he is not fit for the Supreme Court. It’s an affront to every survivor of sexual assault. Dr. Ford deserves better. America deserves better. Shame — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) September 28, 2018

Media member Tomi Lahren

Jeff Flake is an absolute disgrace. He’s clinging to relevance after he decided not to seek re-election out of fear he’d get spanked in AZ. The definition of a RINO! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 28, 2018

Dr. Robert Jeffress, pastor at First Dallas Baptist

Regarding Jeff Flake’s delay of Kavanaugh vote:



Dealing with the Left is like dealing with the Devil—it gains you nothing and costs you everything. — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) September 28, 2018

Mormon Women for Ethical Government: