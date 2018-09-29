Utility bills are dropping in Utah.

Some of the Beehive State's largest utility companies, including Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy, recently slashed their rates on electricity and natural gas. The reason? The companies saved millions thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act — so they passed much of that windfall along to customers.

Utah's entire congressional delegation voted for tax reform. Constituents are already reaping the benefits of that decision.

The law completely overhauled the corporate tax code. It slashed the federal corporate tax rate to 21 percent, down from the previous rate of 35 percent, the highest in the industrialized world.

Tax reform opponents feared that businesses would simply pocket these savings, leaving workers no better off. That hasn't happened. Instead, companies have passed these gains on to employees and customers in the form of pay raises, 401(k) contributions, bonuses and price cuts.

Consider the generosity of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies, which owns everything from car dealerships to Megaplex movie theaters and even the Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. The conglomerate, which is headquartered in Sandy, just south of Salt Lake City, doled out $1,000 bonuses to its 10,000 employees.

SkyWest Airlines, based in St. George, gave out generous bonuses and hiked its contributions to workers' 401(k) plans. Zions Bank awarded $1,000 bonuses to 80 percent of its workforce and gave about 40 percent of employees a permanent pay raise.

Utah companies aren't just rewarding existing workers — they're also using their tax savings to hire new ones. State businesses will create over 2,000 new jobs in 2018 thanks to the law. Today, Utah's unemployment rate stands at only 3.1 percent — well below the national average.

The unemployment rate could drop even further thanks to new rules governing "repatriation" of profits earned abroad. Before the law took effect, companies technically owed taxes on their foreign profits. But they could avoid paying those taxes indefinitely as long as they kept the funds outside the United States.

That created a perverse incentive for multinational firms to invest in other countries rather than bring their money back to the United States.

The tax law eliminated this loophole and required companies to pay a reduced, one-time levy on foreign profits. As a result, businesses have repatriated record levels of capital — a staggering $305 billion in the first three months of this year.

Companies are looking to put that cash to work. That's good news for Utah job seekers, especially those hoping to find a position in our state's burgeoning "Silicon Slopes" tech industry.

Facebook recently announced plans to open a new data center in Eagle Mountain. Rachel Peterson, Facebook's vice president of data center strategy, said the company is looking forward to a "long, successful partnership" with the state.

This new facility will greatly boost our state's tech industry, as Rep. Mia Love, a strong proponent of tax reform, has rightly noted. "The scope of this project is certain to gain the attention of other companies looking for a future here in the state of Utah," she said.

It's been less than a year since tax reform took effect, but Utah residents already have more money in their pockets, better benefits and vastly improved job prospects. The false notion that tax reform only benefits large businesses can officially be put to rest.