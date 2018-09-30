Pessimists on the left tell us the unfolding revolution in mobile supercomputing, intelligent robotics, self-driving vehicles and the like will eliminate most middle-class jobs, relegate the masses to waiting on tables and drive inequality to unconscionable dimensions. Don’t worry, invest in a skills-based education and you will still be able to find good paying work — the real threat is to your private thoughts and conscience.

All these innovations are driven by artificial intelligence. Computer programs that can collect and process huge amounts of data at lightning speeds and most importantly, independently learn — modify their own algorithms to better accomplish assigned goals. They can perform tasks as simple assembling and dispatching your next Amazon Prime shipment or as complex as providing your prospective in-laws with a detailed assessment of your future earnings prospects, political views, winning virtues and troubling faults.

Utopians see the end of work — humans served by robots who make everything and attend to all our needs — but liberal social engineers see opportunity. Preaching job shortages, they later hawk their latest vote buyer — a government guaranteed minimum income.

Since the axle and the wheel, technology has been making tasks easier — coaxing horses to pull wagons is better than carrying bundles on our backs. And through railroads, the automobile and jet travel we have never managed to end work — bearers became teamsters and in turn engineers, truck drivers and pilots.

In the bargain, transportation became more productive and cheaper. Humankind used more of it to raise commerce and specialization to new levels, and break down cultural barriers.

Amid brick and mortar stores shrinking and shuttering, retail employment is not sinking. It is shifting to warehouses, delivery trucks and software developers, who write logistical programs to manage the delivery networks of Amazon, UPS and their competitors.

For the first time since the 1960s, workers, not jobs, are genuinely scarce, businesses are slashing experience and degree requirements to fill positions and investing heavily to train up low-skilled employees into coding, systems maintenance and other promising careers.

The folks at Treasury and the Federal Reserve are accustomed to thinking about growth — and stimulating it with tax policy and cheap money — in terms of business spending on capital equipment and R&D. However, President Trump has managed to lift economic growth by about 45 percent over the performance of the Bush and Obama administrations without a huge surge in those activities.

His secret weapon has been an emphasis on apprenticeships and jobs training. As a hotel owner and executive, he knows something about investing in people.

The real threat is to our independent wills. Not merely fake news and Russian meddling in elections but rather the use of all these technologies to learn about and retool our personalities to compel conformity in both our public behavior and our private lives.

Facebook is seeking access to our credit card and banking transactions, and Google is permitting app developers to track us on the web and read the contents of emails — what better way to get a window in personal sentiments, strengths and weaknesses. Prospective employers increasingly use artificial intelligence programs to sort resumes, track web activity and evaluate questionnaire responses, and now robot avatars that interview job candidates and evaluate their body language, tone of voice and facial expressions.

How would you like a computer ranking your application for college admission, a job or an apartment on the basis of your private correspondence with your spouse or how your face moves in response to words like diversity or work-life balance?

Human resource professionals and advocates for minorities are alarmed by the potential for bias but human beings are enormously capable of adapting and sadly they will.

The algorithms will be rewritten and sanitized, but to whose values and what will those require of all of us? Likely the norms of behavior of the politically correct left — how many college admissions officers, human resource specialists or advocates for minorities do you know who don’t think left and intolerantly demand conforming views?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grading your life — factoring in the vague recollections of a Christine Blasey Ford.

Like the androids of a repressive state, ever conscious that our typed words could condemn us, these technologies will reduce us to communicating in whispers. And that’s how technological revolutions can lead to violent upheavals.