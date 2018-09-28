WEST JORDAN — A man accused of gunning down another man inside a fast food restaurant has been charged with murder.

Jonathan Hunt, 18, of Murray, was charged Monday with murder and discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, both first-degree felonies. The case was moved to West Jordan's 3rd District Court on Thursday.

In addition, Jayden Marshall Olsen, 22, of Moab, was charged in 3rd District Court with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and drug distribution, a third-degree felony.

On Sept. 13 just afer midnight, Noe Armijo-Luna, 20, was eating in Rancheritos, 7849 S. Redwood Road, with a friend when Hunt walked in, according to charging documents. A witness in the restaurant told police that Hunt was "visibly upset," the charges state. He walked to the bathroom for about 30 seconds and then left the restaurant, according to the charges. Hunt returned about two minutes later with Olsen.

Hunt and Olsen confronted the two men who were eating. Hunt shouted at Armijo-Luna and punched him in the head, and when Armijo-Luna stood up, "the shooter pointed a gun at the victim and fired two shots," the charges state.

West Jordan police said even though Hunt was the alleged gunman, it was Olsen who had an ongoing dispute with Armijo-Luna that started about five months earlier, allegedly over a relationship with a girl. The girl used to date Olsen, the charges state.

The friend Armijo-Luna was eating with said Armijo-Luna and Olsen had been communicating through Snapchat in the months leading up to the deadly confrontation, according to charging documents. That's how Olsen knew Armijo-Luna was at Rancheritos, according to police.

Hunt's next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 9. Olsen is scheduled to be back in court Monday.