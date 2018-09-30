I am mortified and disgusted with the comments made recently about the women who accused Judge Kavanaugh: that this is a "con job," "hoax" or "phony." This is why women don't report, because even when they do, even when they have impeccable credentials and backgrounds, their experiences are sidelined, discounted and their worth as human beings called into question.

The only answer is to call off the vote and allow justice, including a nonpartisan investigation by the FBI, to run its course.

If they are truly spurious accusations, then the investigation will bring that forward. If they are corroborated, which most already have been, then Judge Kavanaugh should be removed from contention for the Supreme Court, as well as impeached from his role in the 10th Circuit.

Myself, my friends, my family, Sen. Hatch's and Sen. Lee's constituents are ashamed of the lack of representation and what this treatment of survivors of sexual assault and harassment says about the Republican Party and how they treat women.

Not because our senators have wives or daughters, but because these are human beings who have been harmed and deserve to be heard and recognized for the trauma they have been through. Now is the time to do what is right and let the consequence follow.

Emily Johnson

Salt Lake City