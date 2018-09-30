As President Trump addressed the 2018 United Nations General Assembly, it became obvious that he understands what has made America great.

He put America first — should we expect anything else from its leader? He rejected global governance, control and domination by stating unequivocally that, "We reject the ideology of globalism and embrace the doctrine of patriotism" and "The U.S. will not tell you how to live and work or worship. We only ask that you honor our sovereignty in return."

In other words, "America is governed by Americans" and not by any other nation, political body, media outlet or corporation. The moment we succumb to the governance of anyone other than ourselves — individually or collectively — we are in bondage and lose the freedom to live our lives according to the dictates of our own conscience.

Sheldon Miner

Lehi