SALT LAKE CITY — Prosecutors have asked that a documented gang member accused of ramming a police car be held without bail.

Valentine James Malaki, 25, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; and failing to stop for an officer, a third-degree felony.

On Sept. 6, Salt Lake City gang detectives were conducting a surveillance operation near 1990 South and 200 East when they spotted Malaki and a woman get into an SUV with a stolen license plate, according to charging documents.

The officers pulled him over, got out of their cars, and one officer drew his gun and yelled "police" several times, the charges state.

"Malaki looked at him, shut the door, started the (SUV) and put it in reverse. Malaki then rammed the police vehicle, pulled forward and rammed it again," according to charging documents.

After hitting the car a second time, Malaki drove the SUV as though he were aiming for one of the officers, the charges state.

"They could tell he was definitely trying to run over the officer," Salt Lake police said when the incident happened.

The SUV sped away and a short pursuit ensued. The chase ended at the Park Place apartments, 731 S. 300 East, where Malaki ran inside one of the units.

Knowing his history, Salt Lake police called out their SWAT team to serve a warrant on the apartment to get Malaki.

Court records show Malaki was charged in July with felony drug possession. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 23 when he failed to show up for court. In 2017 he was convicted of theft by receiving stolen property. A warrant was issued for his arrest on March 29 for failing to comply with his probation in that case, according to court records.