COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Residents who want to recycle glass can now place it in a depository bin at the public works yard located 3000 East and 6600 South.

The Wasatch Front Waste and Recycling District bin is for glass bottles and jars only. Please no ceramics, windshields, pyrex, lightbulbs, windows or mirrors.

The district also provides curbside glass recycling for an $8 monthly fee plus an additional $45 startup fee. For more information, log on to wasatchfrontwaste.org.