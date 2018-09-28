This week's hectic and vicious news cycle gave political cartoonists plenty of material to work with.

Dominating the headlines this week was the final chapter in the Supreme Court nomination hearing of Brett Kavanaugh.

Walt Handelsman

Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party more than 35 years ago, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Commitee on Thursday to testify. Kavanaugh also testified, sparking nationwide debate over his suitability as a Supreme Court Justice.

Lisa Benson

Walt Handelsman

Scott Stantis

Many have compared the event to the Salem Witch Trials.

Dana Summers

Drew Sheneman

Commentators have found both Ford and Kavanauagh credible. Ford has also been commended for her bravery in coming forward with her story.

Bill Bramhall

Trump spoke at the United Nations this week. He stated that his administration has already accomplished more than any other in the history of the United States.

The statement caused the listening heads of state and other delegations to chuckle. Trump claims they were laughing with him, not at him.

Scott Stantis

David Horsey

Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison in one of the highest profile cases of the #MeToo era.

Walt Handelsman

After a week of news centered around heavy topics, many are looking for an escape.