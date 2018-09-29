SALT LAKE CITY — Fluid. Sharp. Gritty. Vigorous. These are words that describe the dancers of Repertory Dance Theatre as they rehearsed “Rainbow Round My Shoulder” for their upcoming “Spirit” concert at Salt Lake City’s Rose Wagner Theater last week.

“The choreographers have given us the freedom to come into these pieces with our own story, our own struggle and what we want to tell our audience members,” said RDT dancer Daniel Do.

“A unique thing about the entire season, but in particular this concert, is that we’re showcasing choreographers from all different backgrounds, yet within all the pieces there are the same ideas and same sense of humanity,” said dancer Lauren Curley. “Diversity is one of the things we’re celebrating this season.”

RDT has been a staple in Salt Lake City since 1966, and the theme for its historic 53rd season is “Manifest Diversity.” The company's artistic statement reads: “We have planned a year of concerts, commissions, residencies, classes and workshops for adults and youth that elevate and explore the enriching convergence of different cultures and peoples that have made modern dance a rich tapestry of the American experience.”

RDT will give several performances this season that examine these themes, but its upcoming “Spirit” concert will explore everything from blending cultures to empowering women to social injustice.

Linda Smith, artistic director and founding member of RDT, explained that the “Spirit” concert is dedicated to the late choreographer, dancer and teacher Donald McKayle, who choreographed more than 90 performances for dance companies across the world and was a Tony Award nominee for choreographing “Raisin” (1973). His masterpiece “Rainbow Round My Shoulder” is a modern dance classic that explores racial injustice. The dance is a vibrant narrative set on a prison chain gang in the American South. The prisoners’ only hope for freedom comes in the disguise of a woman who tenderly weaves in and out of their imaginary linked chains.

Scott Peterson, RDT Repertory Dance Theatre performers will put on their "Spirit" concert from Oct. 4-6.

“This piece is very visceral because it’s about people that work, sweat, die, suffer and yearn,” Smith said.

“With both historical and contemporary work, we have the chance to be authentic within the story,” said Ursula Perry, who portrays the woman in “Rainbow Round My Shoulder.” “We get the chance to say what we feel. What I want an audience member to do is to see me — not just a story, but to see me within it.”

Linda Smith’s reverence for dance was apparent as she discussed the need for modern dance in today’s society.

“I’ve always loved modern dance because it’s a real expression of time and place,” Smith said. “The trailblazers of modern dance really wanted to say something about who we are, where we live — the now. I think that it’s important for dance to be relevant in society. … It gives us an opportunity to deliver powerful messages, hopefully without delivering something that feels political or divisive. I want it to help people ask more questions. … I want it to be an experience for the audience.”

This upcoming concert includes works from Michio Ito, one of the trailblazers that brought about the literary, musical and artistic beginnings of American modern dance; Natosha Washington, director of Salt Lake-based Penguin Lady Dance Collective; and Tiffany Rea-Fisher, artistic director of Elisa Rae Dance in New York City.

Courtesy of RDT RDT dancers learn new choreography during last year's Regalia fundraiser. They will perform their "Spirit" concert from Oct. 4-6

Smith is a big reason why RDT has lasted as long as it has, and she hopes it'll last another 50 years.

“(Dance) encourages a dialogue,” she said. “I hope people will always leave a concert wanting to think about what they saw, talk to other people about what they saw, investigate things, to not feel isolated in their opinions or their questions. … It will start a conversation and raise awareness. (Dance) is able to teach, entertain, heal, question, give courage, give inspiration and ask some hard questions.”

If you go …

What: “SPIRIT” by Repertory Dance Theatre

When: Oct. 4-6 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, 138 W. Broadway

How much: $30 (students/seniors $15)

Web: rdtutah.org