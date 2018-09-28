SALT LAKE CITY — If you’re a Mister Rogers fan or a Tom Hanks fan, Thursday was definitely a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Sony Pictures shared a new photo from the upcoming and untitled film that included Hanks dressed as Fred Rogers, sitting on the lip of his trailer with a book in hand.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

The film will tell the story of a reporter who profiles Fred Rogers and develops a personal relationship with him, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Rogers rose to fame with his television program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” which aired for 31 seasons, according to CNN.

A documentary film about Rogers — called “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — was released earlier this year and received nationwide praise.

Google recently paid homage to Rogers Sept. 21, when his show debuted in 1967, with a Google Doodle video, according to my report from the Deseret News.

"The Doodle aims to be a reminder of the nurturing, caring, and whimsy that made the show feel like a 'television visit' between Mister Rogers and his young viewers," said Hedda Sharapan, a child development consultant at Fred Rogers Productions, in a statement. "Everyone was welcome in this Neighborhood."

Rogers died in 2003. He would have turned 90 this year.