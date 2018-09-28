SANDY — The start of October signals the opening of the window to apply for the Canyons School District's Dual Language Immersion Programs for the 2019-20 school year.

From Monday, Oct. 8, to Wednesday, Nov. 21, parents and guardians can apply online at canyonsdistrict.org to have their children learn Spanish, French or Mandarin Chinese.

In addition, parents and guardians who have questions about the programs are invited to a Parent Information Night on Wednesday, Oct. 24. The 6-8 p.m. event will be held in the Professional Development Center at the Canyons Administration Building-East, 9361 S. 300 East.

Students with siblings currently enrolled in a dual-language immersion school must still submit applications by the Nov. 21 deadline. A lottery will be held to determine entrance into the programs if the number of applicants exceeds the 56 seats available per entering class.

On the application, parents will be asked to list their top three preferred languages and schools. Parents will be notified of their children’s acceptance into a program, or be given a choice of possible programs, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2019.

All programs, except for the one at Midvale Elementary, are for students entering first grade in 2019-20.

Midvale Elementary’s Spanish-English program operates a bit differently: It starts in kindergarten, and due to the fact that enrollment at the school is at-capacity, it’s only open to students who live inside the school’s boundaries.

Spanish, however, is also offered at Alta View Elementary and Silver Mesa Elementary. French is taught at Butler Elementary and Oak Hollow. The schools offering Mandarin are Draper Elementary, Lone Peak Elementary and Ridgecrest Elementary.

For questions, call 801-826-5026.