SANDY — The Canyons School Board wants parental input as it considers adopting a math curriculum for grades seven through 12 that has a major online component.

Like the program now being used by sixth-graders in district’s eight middle schools, the online material would be the primary text to aid learning as students work on problems in a hard-copy workbook while in class. According to district officials, the curriculum would provide students mathematics-learning support wherever, whenever and without having to pack around well-worn textbooks.

The proposed programs are Illustrative Mathematics for seventh- and eighth-grade students, and Mathematics Vision Project for ninth- through 12th-grade students. District officials say the cost to implement both programs is less than if the district opts to maintain the traditional hard-bound mathematics textbooks, and the texts are closely aligned to Utah’s Core State Standards.

Parents are encouraged to review the proposed curriculum, either online at canyonsdistrict.org or with a hard-copy that can be accessed at their child’s school. Feedback can be provide at the district’s website.

If the board OKs the curriculum, which will be considered after the public-input process, the district with implement the online textbooks in a layered, grade-by-grade rollout, starting with seventh- and eighth-graders in 2019 and advancing to higher grades until fall 2021.