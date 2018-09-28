SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Transit Authority will increase the number of TRAX trips on the Blue Line for the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 6, and Sunday, Oct. 7.

In addition, trains on the Blue and Green Lines will be longer. Other than the increased number of trips on the Blue Line, TRAX will operate a regular Saturday and Sunday schedule. Please note that FrontRunner does not run on Sundays.

UTA officials say those traveling in a group should consider saving money with a UTA Group Pass, which allows up to four people to make a round trip for $15. The passes are available through the UTA GoRide app, at UTA customer service centers and at ticket vending machines after 8:30 a.m.